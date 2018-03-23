Vulnerable pensioner missing from Glasgow nursing home

Dementia sufferer Janet Morris, 84, was last seen in Bankhall Street, Cathcart at 12.45pm on Friday.

Police: Janet, 84, has never been missing before. Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a pensioner who is missing from a Glasgow nursing home.

Janet Morris, 84, was last seen leaving the home in Bankhall Street, Cathcart around 12.35pm on Friday.

Inspector Gary Ritchie, of Cathcart Police Station, said: "Janet has never been missing before and although she is from the local area, due to her dementia, she will not know where she is.

"Despite her age, she is sprightly when walking and likes to visit charity shops.

"She can chat away but won't completely understand what's being said.

"We have let the bus and taxi companies know she is missing and officers are checking CCTV.

"We need to find her as soon as possible."

Officers and staff from the nursing home are searching the local area for her.

Janet is white, 5ft 5in, very thin, and has short grey hair.

She was last seen at the nursing home wearing a dark green jacket, dark trousers, red and white Michael Kors socks, black shoes and a navy beanie hat.

Anyone with ionformation about Janet is asked to contact Cathcart Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 1857/23/03/18.

