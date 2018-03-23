Police 'deter illegal migration' to Scotland by sea

Despite the crackdown there is no evidence of illegal maritime immigration in Scotland.

Border Force: Police Scotland participating in Project Kraken (file pic). Steve Parsons/PA

One hundred police officers are taking part in a day of action aimed at deterring people from trying to enter Scotland illegally by sea.

They are visiting marinas and ferry terminals across the country as part of Project Kraken, a national crackdown on maritime crime led by the Border Force.

However, the Home Office said it was not aware of a single instance of people illegally entering Scotland by boat.

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Mark Williams said: "Today's activity will raise awareness of how to report suspicious behaviour within the maritime environment and to deter those who may be tempted to assist or facilitate the illegal entry of migrants via our coastline.

"More than 100 officers in cars, on foot and in boats will be visiting jetties, marinas, ferry terminals and other ports around the entire Scottish coastline throughout the day."

While there is no evidence illegal maritime migration is a problem north of the border, there have been cases of people-smuggling in the south of England.

Project Kraken also involves raising awareness of possible terrorism and other crimes unconnected to people smuggling.

Findlay MacDonald, a superintendent with the Ministry of Defence Police based at HMNB Clyde, added: "We will be working in partnership with Police Scotland to help promote the initiative and raise public awareness about the need to remain vigilant to protect our borders and reduce maritime crime.

"As a national force, we are pleased to be working alongside Police Scotland and other agencies in this latest operation to keep our borders secure."

