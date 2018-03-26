  • STV
  • MySTV

Bedside chart 'could help reduce' cancer patients' pain

STV

Trial looked at pain levels in almost 2000 cancer patients over five days.

Hospital care: Chart would allow doctors to review medication.
Hospital care: Chart would allow doctors to review medication. © STV

A simple bedside chart can help reduce pain among cancer patients, a study has found.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh worked with doctors to develop the Edinburgh Pain Assessment and management Tool (EPAT) - a pen and paper chart which medical staff used to regularly record pain levels in a simple traffic light system.

Amber or red pain levels - indicating moderate or severe pain - prompted doctors to review medications and side effects and monitor pain more closely.

The trial looked at pain levels in almost 2,000 cancer patients over five days, following admission to regional cancer centres.

The research team said patients whose care included use of the chart reported less pain during the trial, compared with patients with standard care, who did not show an improvement.

Use of the chart was not linked to higher medicine doses with authors of the study suggesting it works by encouraging doctors to ask the right questions and reflect on pain medications and side effects before a "crisis point".

The research team want to carry out more studies to understand how the system could work longer term.

Professor Marie Fallon, of the palliative and supportive care group at the University of Edinburgh, said: "These exciting findings show the important benefits of influencing doctors' behaviours, rather than looking for more complex and expensive interventions.

"These findings are a positive step towards reducing the burden of pain for patients and making them as comfortable as possible at all stages of cancer."

Martin Ledwick, Head Information Nurse at Cancer Research UK, said: "In most cases it should be possible for cancer pain to be controlled if it is assessed and managed effectively. Any work that encourages medical teams to assess and monitor pain more carefully to help this happen has to be a good thing for patients."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.