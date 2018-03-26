News Stand: Hunt for hit-run maniac, Ponsati to fight
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on 26/03/2018.
Today's Daily Record: Hunt for hit-run maniac.
The Scotsman: One in three Scots children living in poverty.
The National: Ponsati to fight to remain in Scotland.
The P&J: Bus driver strike moves up a gear.
The Courier: Police hunt man behind sexual assault.
And finally The Guardian: PM faces calls for answers over Vote Leave claims.
