Mary's Meals helps feed over one million children each day

Providing children with a meal allows them to concentrate on their education.

Meals: The charity now helps to feed over one million children. Mary's Meals

Scottish charity Mary's Meals has announced it is now providing more than one million meals a day to the world's poorest children.

The charity have expanded recently, allowing them to reach an additional 20,822 vulnerable children in Zambia and Ethiopia.

Mary's Meals works alongside impoverished communities across four continents to set up community-run school feeding programmes, encouraging children - who may otherwise be forced to work, beg or forage for food - to come to school and receive a nutritious meal, which helps them to concentrate on their studies.

Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, Mary's Meals' founder and chief executive, said: "Today, we share the wonderful news that we are now reaching 1,257,278 children with Mary's Meals.

"This beautiful work of ours is only possible thanks to the love and dedication of our supporters and volunteers around the world who give their time, money, skills and prayer to help children find hope in the classroom.

"With 61 million children still out of school and many more too hungry to concentrate on their lessons, our work is only just beginning.

"We are determined to keep our promise of a nutritious daily meal in a place of education to those children already benefiting from our school feeding programme, while - as funds allow - reaching out to the next hungry child waiting for Mary's Meals.

"Together, our journey continues - one step at a time, one meal at a time, one child at a time."

From feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002, Mary's Meals has since grown into a global movement providing life-changing meals to more than 1.2m children in 15 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean every school day.

