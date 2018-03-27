Irn-Bru maker spent £1.4m creating new low-sugar recipes

AG Barr controversially changed the formula of Scotland's 'other national drink' in January.

AG Barr: Chief executive Roger White with Scotland's favourite soft drink. AG Barr

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr spent £1.4m cutting the sugar in its drinks, it has been revealed.

The company changed the recipe of Scotland's "other national drink" in January ahead of the new tax on sugar in April.

More than 20,000 people signed a petition to keep the formula the same but AG Barr claims the new Bru has been well received.

The company's profits rose more than 4% last year to nearly £45m, despite spending £1.4m cutting the sugar content of its drinks - including Irn-Bru and Rockstar.

In its end of year results, AG Barr reported: "£1.4m of costs have been incurred as part of the ongoing sugar reduction and reformulation programme.

"The business committed to ensuring that 90% of company-owned brands contain less than 5g of total sugars per 100ml by January 27."

Irn-Bru fans reportedly began stockpiling cans and bottles ahead of the new recipe's introduction in January.

Ryan Allen, who started the Hands Off Our Irn-Bru campaign, described the beverage as a "national treasure".

