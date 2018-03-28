News Stand: Bluedunnit, Data company's link to IndyRef
Catch up with today's front page headlines from across Scotland.
Today's Daily Record: Bluedunnit.
The National: Data company's dramatic link to IndyRef.
Scottish Daily Express: Forgive Us.
The P&J: Violent prisoner jailed.
The Herald: UK will use 'cutting edge' military to defeat enemies.
And finally The Guardian: Call for urgent overhaul of terror response rules.
