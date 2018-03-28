Painting gifted to Scots university found to be worth £2m

The art at the University of Aberdeen has been authenticated as an original Canaletto painting.

Gift: The painting was handed to the university in 1863. University of Aberdeen

A painting gifted to the University of Aberdeen more than 150 years ago has been found to be worth £2m.

The image, which depicts Roman ruins, has been discovered to be an original painting by the renowned Venetian artist Canaletto.

It had previously hung in the university's principal's house and art experts thought it may have been the work of one of his pupils.

The painting was left to the university in 1863 by Alexander Henderson, along with other paintings and a collection of ancient Greek pottery.

During researching of the work, senior history of art lecturer John Gash read an 1865 article from the Aberdeen Journal describing the painting as "The Ruins of a Temple", by "B. Canaletti".

Mr Gash said: "It was often thought to be from the Canaletto school-that is, by one of Canaletto's pupils or someone imitating his style.

"However, I and others have long suspected it was a real Canaletto and now we have been able to confirm this.

"It is clear from the technique and the style, as in the language of forms and composition, that this is a Canaletto and is in fact an autograph work of the highest quality."

He added: "It is difficult to put an accurate price on paintings such as this but given its physical size, subject matter and the quality of the piece I would suggest it could be worth between £1.5m and £2m."

The university hopes to exhibit the painting in the near future.

Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribed Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.