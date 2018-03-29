News Stand: You can't have our Clara, Year to Brexit

Catch up with all of today's latest headlines from across Scotland.

News Stand: 29/03/2018.

Today's The National says You can't have our Clara!

The Scotsman has a Brexit special with one year to go. Is Scotland ready?

The Scottish Daily Express says Brexit future looks glorious.

The Press and Journal: Tragedy as man collapses on hill.

Daily Record: AirBnB ban racist landlord.

And finally The Guardian says Parole board chief forced to quit after court quashes move tp free worboys.

