News Stand: You can't have our Clara, Year to Brexit
Catch up with all of today's latest headlines from across Scotland.
Today's The National says You can't have our Clara!
The Scotsman has a Brexit special with one year to go. Is Scotland ready?
The Scottish Daily Express says Brexit future looks glorious.
The Press and Journal: Tragedy as man collapses on hill.
Daily Record: AirBnB ban racist landlord.
And finally The Guardian says Parole board chief forced to quit after court quashes move tp free worboys.
