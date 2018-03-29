Snow to hit parts of Scotland ahead of Easter weekend

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Snow: Delays expected due to weather.

Snow is to hit parts of Scotland ahead of the Easter weekend.

A yellow warning has been issued for areas including Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The warning will be in place from 9pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

Commuters have been warned to expect delays on roads in the north of the country.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Rain will spread across the north-east today before turning to sleet. Snow will set on higher ground.

"It will also settle on some spots at lower levels with as much as 8cm above 200 metres.

"Friday will see a mixture of rain and sleet."

