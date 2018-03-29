Is your child 'addicted' to Fortnite Battle Royale?

A Glasgow Caledonian University expert says there is no evidence video games are addictive.

Fortnite: Multiplayer shooter is a huge hit with young gamers (file pic). PA

There is no evidence children are becoming addicted to video games like Fortnite despite parents' fears - according to a Glasgow university expert.

More than 40m people have played the smash-hit multiplayer shooter and concerns have been raised about the effect it may be having on young gamers.

But Andrew Reid, a researcher at Glasgow Caledonian University, has warned against branding it as addictive.

"The game has been carefully created to deliver a truly engaging experience which is not only different for each player, but also changes each time they play the game," he said.

"It makes playing Fortnite hard to stop, but this is different to labelling the game, and games in general, as addictive.

"We must be careful when using this term."

"Evidence to define video-game addiction as a disorder is insufficient," he added.

Mr Reid also highlighted the difference between Fortnite, which has stylised, cartoonish graphics, and more realistically violent games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto.

The GTA series, which was created by a team of developers in Dundee, has faced criticism over its depiction of casual violence and crime despite selling more than 250m copies.

"Games that are hyper-realistic may have different consequences on children's perceptions," Mr Reid said.

"With an 18 certificate, children shouldn't be playing games like that anyway."

