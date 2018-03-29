Hunter Foundation give £7 million to combat child poverty

The foundation has committed to helping end the cycle of poverty.

Poverty: The Hunter Foundation will give £2.5m over four years. STV

Venture philanthropy, The Hunter Foundation (THF) has announced the creation of a £7.5m Innovation Fund aimed at delivering systemic change in child poverty.

THF will contribute up to £2.5m over four years with the Scottish Government contributing £5m.

The focus of the fund will be to either trial new approaches or attempt to scale innovations that have proven success in reducing child poverty.

Sir Tom Hunter said: "Scotland faces a child poverty crisis that must be addressed if we are to succeed as a nation.

"This is not about words, it is about individuals - young people through no fault of their own unable to achieve their full potential.

"Poverty absolutely debilitates progress for that individual and for Scotland as a whole.

"Child poverty in so many ways cripples success - it's a vicious cycle that is totally interrelated to educational achievement and ultimately job prospects."

The fund will focus on families' and carers' needs first, system needs second in order, it is hoped, to drive systemic change.

The Poverty Innovation Fund will be governed by a joint Board of THF and Scottish Government representatives.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.