News Stand: Iron Man's call, Tory councillor exposed

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, March 30.

#Scotpapers: Vow to stop trains skipping stops.

Catch up on the headlines around the country on Good Friday.

The Daily Record leads on Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr's efforts to raise money for a terminally ill Scots boy.

And the Scottish Daily Express covers a plea to the public from a cancer sufferer trying to obtain a £1000-a-week cancer drug that could prolong her life.

The National reports on images it has obtained of offensive social media posts created by a Conservative councillor in Ayrshire.

The Scotsman leads on the head of ScotRail's pledge to stop trains from skipping stops in attempts to cut delays.

While The Herald reports on Sir Tom Hunter's £7.5m investment for projects to tackle child poverty.

Finally, The Press and Journal covers a petrol bomb attack at a hotel in Aberdeenshire.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.