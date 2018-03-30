Street shut after 'woman knocked down by bin lorry'

Traffic is being diverted following an incident on Portobello Road in Edinburgh.

A road in Edinburgh has been sealed off amid reports a woman was knocked down by a bin lorry.

Part of Portobello Road near Piershill was closed following the incident on Friday morning.

Paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene.

A man who saw the aftermath of the collision told STV News a woman had been hit by a bin lorry.

Traffic is being diverted around the road, as police said they were responding to a serious road traffic collision.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision in the Piersfield Terrace area, which happened at around 11.30am on Friday.

"The road remains closed while emergency services attend the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.

"Anyone with information about this who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101."

