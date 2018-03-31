  • STV
  • MySTV

New fund to help support parents of premature babies

STV

The cash pot will help families with travelling, parking and subsistence costs.

Health: The fund will support more than 8,000 families a year.
Health: The fund will support more than 8,000 families a year. PA

A new £1.5m fund is being launched to help the parents of premature and sick newborn babies cope with the extra costs that come with their child being in hospital.

The Neonatal Expenses Fund will be available from April 1 to all parents whose babies are receiving care in a neonatal unit, the Scottish Government has announced.

The cash pot will help more than 8,000 families a year with travelling, parking and subsistence costs, ministers estimate.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "Having a premature or sick baby is a hugely testing and emotional time for parents.

"We want to ensure they are supported and involved as possible in decision-making around their baby's care, and have more opportunities to bond as a family during these early days.

"For some parents, getting to and from the hospital every day can be a big additional expense and this is where the Neonatal Expenses Fund can help.

"Easing the pressure of being able to afford to get to your baby will, I hope, be one less thing for parents in this situation to worry about."

'For some parents, getting to and from the hospital every day can be a big additional expense and this is where the Neonatal Expenses Fund can help.'
Health Secretary Shona Robison

One in eight babies born in the UK each year is admitted to a neonatal unit.

Families will be able to claim for the travel costs of one return journey, parking and up to £8.50 in subsistence costs each day for the duration of their baby's stay in a unit.

Professor Ben Stenson, clinical lead of neonatal services at NHS Lothian, said: "We know how vital it is for parents to spend as much time as possible with their babies when they are being cared for in neonatal units.

"It can be a challenging and emotional time for parents and one that very often they could not have foreseen or planned ahead for.

"This fund may help to ease any financial worries and allow them to make the journeys to hospital as often as they would like so they can concentrate on being a new parent."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.