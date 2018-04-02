  • STV
Met Office warning over heavy Easter Monday snow extended

STV

The national forecaster has extended its yellow weather warning until 3pm on Tuesday.

Snow warning: Met Office issues second alert (file pic).

Heavy snow set to sweep across Scotland on Easter Monday is now expected to linger for a second day, the Met Office has warned.

The Borders are expected to be worst hit on Monday as the snow moves north, while central Scotland could see snow on high ground on Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over Scotland, rain will turn to heavy snow in places.

"Around 2cm to 5cm of snow is expected to accumulate in places, mainly above 200 metres with the possibility of a few cm of wet snow gathering locally at lower levels."

For Tuesday, they warned: "Snow will be more persistent over higher ground with 5cm to 10cm above 200 metres and a chance of locally 15cm across the highest routes.

"There is also the possibility of a few slushy cm gathering locally at low levels, but away from the immediate coast.

"As milder air pushes up from the south through the morning, snow across the south of the warning area and the central belt will become confined to hills, and slowly turn to rain again even on high ground here by late morning."

