  • STV
  • MySTV

Children as young as eight reported for housebreakings

STV

The Scottish Children's Reporter Administration has received 517 referrals for under-18s since 2014.

Police: The most common age for under-18 housebreaking referrals was 15 with 208 instances since 2014/15.
Police: The most common age for under-18 housebreaking referrals was 15 with 208 instances since 2014/15. Eastlaketimes

Hundreds of children, including some eight-year-olds, have been reported for housebreaking in the past thee years.

The Scottish Children's Reporter Administration has received 517 referrals for under-18s since 2014/15, figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show.

The party said questions have to be asked of the parents

Released through Freedom of Information the figures show 186 under-18s were referred in 2016/17, broadly similar to the two previous years.

In the three-year period, East Ayrshire and Highland council areas both recorded at least one eight-year-old being being referred for breaking into someone's home.

Across Scotland, at least three nine-year-olds and seven 10-year-olds were reported for housebreaking in the same period.

Glasgow topped the list for having the most children reported for the offence, at 79, followed by Edinburgh with 65 and North Lanarkshire with 42.

'It's alarming that hundreds of children have been referred for this crime across Scotland in recent years, and the trend isn't improving.'
Liam Kerr

The most common age for under-18 housebreaking referrals was 15 with 208 instances since 2014/15.

Scottish Conservative Justice Secretary Liam Kerr said: "Being broken into and robbed is one of the most upsetting things that can happen to a household.

"For victims, it's irrelevant what age the perpetrators are, it remains terrifying and can leave a lasting impact.

"It's alarming that hundreds of children have been referred for this crime across Scotland in recent years, and the trend isn't improving."

Mr Kerr said adults also have to bear responsibility for the problem.

He added: "We need to get in and ensure these youngsters are put on the right path, because once people start out on this road to a career in crime, it's extremely hard to get them off it.

"When children who haven't even reached their teens are being referred for this, questions really do have to be asked about the parents too."

Mr Kerr also highlighted the "extremely poor clear-up rate" for housebreaking across Scotland, with recent government statistics showing it stands at just over one in five instances, 22.5%.

The Scottish Government last month introduced a proposed new law at Holyrood to increase the minimum age of criminal responsibility in Scotland from eight to 12.

A spokesman said: "Where the behaviour of a child gives rise to concern, it is essential that this is addressed sensitively, effectively and promptly, with the child and their family.

"Many of the perpetrators are vulnerable children themselves.

"Our firm focus on diversion and prevention has achieved dramatic, positive results, and contributed to an 83% reduction in the number of offences referrals to the Children's Reporter in recent years."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.