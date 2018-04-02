Snow warning issued as drivers urged to take care

The travel warning, which affects the majority of Scotland, is in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Travel: Cars covered in snow in Glasgow during the recent extreme weather. PA

Drivers have been advised by police to travel with caution after forecasters issued more yellow weather warnings for snow.

A Met Office weather warning which affects the majority of Scotland will remain in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampians, the Highlands, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde.



A further Met Office snow warning was issued for Wednesday between midnight and 3pm.

It is expected to affect Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Argyll and Bute, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland issued their stage 2 "travel with caution warning" from midnight on Monday.

They said further Met Office updates will determine if it needs to remain in place into Wednesday.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, deputy head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: "We are expecting snowy conditions over the next couple of days, especially on the higher level routes.

"I would urge drivers to plan accordingly, check the conditions ahead and make sure they are prepared for all eventualities.

"Many people will be returning to work after the Easter break and conditions may be challenging on some routes not only due to snow but also surface water and spray as the snow melts.

"No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the roads and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

"I want to ask drivers not to become complacent and the key is to be fully prepared, drive safely and to the conditions."

