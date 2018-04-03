News Stand: Brothel boss gets legal aid, CalMac concerns

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Tuesday, April 3.

#Scotpapers: Ten-year-old children reported for housebreaking.

Catch up on the headlines around the country on Tuesday.

The Daily Record leads on a convicted brothel keeper who won legal aid funding despite owing £780,000 in criminal profits.

While The Press and Journal reports on an oil and gas engineer who was paralysed after a spinal operation.

The Herald covers a warning that CalMac's ageing ferry fleet will lead to possible breakdowns and delays for passengers.

And The Courier leads on new figures relating to the number of children who have been referred to authorities for housebreaking.

The Scotsman reports on claims by a journalist and author that a code of silence exists around abuse claims at Scottish private schools.

Finally, The National covers findings by a fact-checker that the Scottish Conservatives are the most dishonest political party in the country.

