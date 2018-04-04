News Stand: Ex-soldier killed baby girl, war on sugar

Catch up on the newspaper headlines around the country on Wednesday, April 4.

#Scotpapers: Health board raided its own charity fund.

Here are the front pages around Scotland this Wednesday.

Both The Courier and the Daily Record lead on the conviction of a former soldier over the death of his five-month-old daughter in Fife in 2016.

The Herald reports that NHS Tayside dipped into its own charity fund to the tune of £2.7m to help with its ailing finances.

And The National covers "far-reaching" proposals by the Scottish Food Commission to tackle Scots' poor diets.

The Times leads on British attempts to preserve its diplomatic alliance against Russia in the wake of a news that scientists cannot identify the precise origin of the nerve agent used in the Salisbury attack.

Finally, The Press and Journal reports on a threat to front-line services such as for pensioners and the disabled in Moray.

