Warning of travel delays as snow batters parts of Scotland

Trains and buses have been cancelled across the country due to the wintry weather.

Delays: Weather warning for snow issued. Traffic Scotland

People have been warned to expect travel delays as snow continues to batter parts of Scotland.

Trains and buses have been cancelled due to the wintry weather, which is affecting areas including Edinburgh, Perth and Kinross and the Highlands.

Edinburgh Castle has been forced to close for safety reasons.

Replacement buses were put on for train passengers between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh at Haymarket, with some already having to be cancelled.

Cancellations: Snow causing disruption. ScotRail

A yellow snow warning covering parts of central and northern Scotland is in place until 6pm.

A further warning has been put in place for parts of central and southern Scotland until midnight.

Police have warned people not to travel unless it is necessary.

Edinburgh Castle: Closed for safety reasons. Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa

Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: "We are continuing to experience rain, sleet and snow which has led to some difficult driving conditions over the last couple of days across much of Scotland.

"I would like to remind drivers to plan accordingly and check the conditions ahead.

"Road conditions particularly on higher routes will remain challenging due to rain and snow with surface water and spray leading to poor visibility.

"No one should ever place themselves at risk on the roads and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.

"I want to ask drivers not to become complacent and the key is to be fully prepared, drive safely and to the conditions."

