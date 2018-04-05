News Stand: Piper Alpha anger, teachers 'feeding pupils'

Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Thursday, April 5.

#Scotpapers: Foreign Office admits deleting Russia tweet.

Here are the headlines from around the country on Thursday.

The Scottish Sun leads on anger from the families of victims of the Piper Alpha disaster after a charity edition of Monopoly was released based on the North Sea oil platform.

The Daily Record reports on the four-year sentence given to a paedophile who molested young girls over a ten-year period.

The National covers pressure on Boris Johnson after the Foreign Office admitted deleting a tweet claiming the Salisbury nerve agent was produced in Russia.

The Herald leads on reports of teachers routinely paying to feed, clothe, and provide equipment for poverty-hit school pupils.

The Scotsman covers a report by Scotland's public spending watchdog revealing the scale of cutbacks to council services.

Finally The Press and Journal reports on the plight of couples who face losing their deposits due to booking at the ailing Mansion House Hotel in Elgin.

