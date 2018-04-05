Cardinal Keith O'Brien asks for forgiveness in will

O'Brien, who resigned in 2013 after admitting sexual misconduct, died last month after a fall.

Funeral: Keith O'Brien will be buried on April 6. PA

Cardinal Keith O'Brien asked for forgiveness in his will, it has emerged.

O'Brien, who served as Scotland's cardinal until 2013, died in hospital last month after a fall.

The 80-year-old resigned as archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh after he was accused of improper conduct in the 1980s.

Archbishop of Westminster Vincent Nichols delivered the homily at his funeral mass on Thursday.

Keith O'Brien: Last cardinal of Scotland. PA

"In recent days, the life of cardinal Keith has been laid bare," he said.

"In his last will and testament he wrote 'I ask forgiveness of all I have offended in this life. I thank god for the many graces and blessings he has given me especially the sacrament of holy orders'.

"Today, as we prayer for the repose of his soul, we also pray for all those he offended and ask God to strengthen them at this time."

O'Brien stepped down in February 2013 after four current and former priests alleged improper conduct.

He initially contested the allegations but eventually apologised, saying his sexual conduct had "fallen beneath the standards" expected of him.

He had been a vehement critic of gay marriage, describing it as "grotesque", and spoke out against same-sex relationships.

Announcing his death, his successor as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, Leo Cushley, said: "In life, Cardinal O'Brien may have divided opinion.

"In death, however, I think all can be united in praying for the repose of his soul, for comfort for his grieving family and that support and solace be given to those whom he offended, hurt and let down."

O'Brien will be buried at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Edinburgh on April 6.

