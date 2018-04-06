Only 38% of Scots would change habits due to sugar tax

The government hopes the higher cost will put consumers off buying the drinks.

Tax: The levy on sugar will be introduced on Friday. PA

A survey has found that just 38% of Scots would reduce the number of high sugar drinks they consumed after the sugar tax is introduced.

The sugar tax on soft drinks will hit consumers from Friday, with the government saying they hope to reduce consumption.

Manufacturers of soft drinks containing more than 5g of sugar per 100ml will pay a levy of 18p a litre to the Treasury, or 24p a litre if the sugar content is over 8g per 100ml, with the cost passed on to retailers and customers.

But a survey by Mintel has found that just 38% of Scottish consumers - or one in four - would reduce the number of soft drinks they bought due to the tax.

However, 75% of all British consumers say that clear nutritional information on product packaging would encourage them to cut down on unhealthy food and drink, rising to 81% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Almost the same number - 73% - claim rewards for making healthy choices such as supermarket points would encourage them to eat more healthily.

More than half of Britons (56%) say they would cut down on unhealthy products if there were tighter restrictions on advertising junk food.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates the levy will raise £240m in 2018-19 as a result, less than half the £520m it was expected to raise when the Government first announced the move at the 2016 budget.

A number of companies have changed the sugar content in drinks to avoid the taxes, including Irn-Bru.

A spokesman for the drink's maker A.G. Barr said: "Irn-Bru continues to be made using the same secret Irn-Bru flavour essence, but with less sugar. The vast majority of our drinkers want to consume less sugar so that's what we're now offering."

However the British Soft Drinks Association said there was no evidence to suggest that a tax of this sort would have a meaningful impact on obesity.

It said sugar intake from soft drinks had been declining year-on-year since 2013 and yet NHS figures showed that obesity prevalence increased from 15% in 1993 to 27% in 2015.

Ben Reynolds, deputy chief executive at the food and farming charity Sustain, said: "Whilst this is only one way to tackle the problem, we hope that the higher price of sugary drinks and increased awareness leads to less consumption of sweet and sugary products."

