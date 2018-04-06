News Stand: Masked carjackers, Bake Off star's charity pay

Here are the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Friday, April 6.

#Scotpapers: NHS Tayside boss asked to resign.

Catch up on the headlines around the country on Friday.

The Daily Record leads on a police hunt for masked men who attempted a carjacking but were tackled by shoppers in Falkirk.

And The Scottish Sun reports an exclusive on pay-outs to Bake Off stars, including six figures for Paul Hollywood, for their appearances in cancer charity specials.

The Courier covers health secretary Shona Robison's call for the boss of NHS Tayside to quit.

While The Times leads on British intelligence identifying a Russian military research base as the source of the Novichok nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning.

The National reports that a Barcelona police officer who protected Catalan referendum voters is being charged for sedition.

Finally The Herald covers the gender pay gap at the top of Scottish universities.

