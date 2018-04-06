  • STV
Scotland could hold clues to murder of German backpacker

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser travelled by ferry from Stranraer before her death.

Inga Maria Hauser: Took a train to Stranraer.

A detective hunting the killers of a German backpacker last seen on a ferry from Scotland said police have suspects in mind.

Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser was last seen alive 30 years ago when she travelled by ferry from Stranraer to Northern Ireland.

Prior to her death, she travelled to Inverness from London before taking a train to Glasgow and then Stranraer.

The 18-year-old's body was discovered two weeks later, on April 20, 1988, in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest on the outskirts of Ballycastle, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland. No one has ever been convicted.

Police believe a number of people may have been involved either directly or in the cover-up of what remains one of Northern Ireland's most high-profile unsolved murder cases.

A man in the rural area east of nearby Ballymoney was seen soon after the murder with scratches on his face, sparking concern in the community that he was involved.

Police also have a male DNA profile from the crime scene but have yet to secure a positive match.

On the 30th anniversary of Ms Hauser's disappearance, detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray warned the killers that the net was closing.

He said: "We are investigators and we keep an open mind but the evidence and the information and the intelligence that we have to date has led us to focus on a very, very small number of individuals."

Mr Murray confirmed all the suspects were still alive, though he declined to confirm whether they still lived in the north Antrim area.

"They will know who they are," he said.

Detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray

The senior detective is heading a two-week awareness campaign in areas including Scotland to secure the last pieces of the evidential jigsaw.

A number of years ago, in one of the largest DNA screenings ever undertaken in the UK, 2000 samples failed to produce a definitive match to a male genetic profile found at the murder scene.

Mr Murray revealed further DNA testing has been carried out and the results were expected within days.

He added: "I think there are people out in the community who know exactly what happened, I think there are one or two who were possibly involved in the aftermath of this killing.

"I think at least one of them is finding it very difficult to live with.

"We are all getting older, we are moving on - is this something that you want to take with you to your grave?

"Some people are like that, but some people are not, some people struggle and I think this person is struggling.

"It is not too late now to examine your own conscience and come forward to the police.

"What we need is just those few fractional pieces of evidence to help us complete the picture. We think we are close."

He added: "What if this was your daughter or granddaughter - subjected to a brutal and ruthless assault after arriving in a new country before being killed and left in a forest. Think of the fear and pain she felt, think of her family not having justice."

The detective also revealed Ms Hauser's poignant last entry in her diary.

He said: "Her last notebook entry on April 6 reads: 'Went from Glasgow to Ayr and from there to Stranraer to get over to Ireland. Saw the sea. Beautiful and mysterious. Wonder where I stay tonight. Need more money.'

"Sadly, Inga's final resting place in Northern Ireland was in Ballypatrick Forest."

Mr Murray appealed for anyone who saw the teenager depart the ferry at Larne to come forward. He said she was wearing a distinctive floral dress and carrying a blue rucksack and a sleeping bag cover with a USAF badge on it.

