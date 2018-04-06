Scots darts star Peter Wright pays tribute to Eric Bristow

World number two was told of friend's death just minutes before Premier League match.

Eric Bristow and Peter Wright. @snakebitewright

Scottish darts star Peter Wright has paid an emotional tribute to Eric Bristow after the legend's death.

Bristow died after suffering a heart attack while watching Premier League darts matches in Liverpool on Thursday night.

The 60-year-old's death was announced just before Wright took to the stage for the final tie of the evening.

The world number two struggled to hold back tears as he played out a 6-6 draw against Daryl Gurney.

In a tweet, Wright said: "Been an emotional time. Hearing the legend and friend passing away just before my walk-on.

"Was extremely hard playing last night. Tried to hit the 9 for Eric. #RIPEricBristow Thoughts with Eric's family."

One of darts' first superstar players, Bristow won his five titles as a player in the British Darts Organisation, dominating the sport between 1980 and 1986.

His first title, a 5-3 defeat of Bobby George, marked the start of his dynasty.

A founder player as a number of leading names formed the breakaway World Darts Council (now PDC), Bristow continued to be a key personality within the sport even after his talents waned.

