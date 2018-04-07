  • STV
  • MySTV

School exclusions for assaults involving weapons on rise

STV

In 2016/17 311 pupils used a weapon to assault another pupil or staff member.

Excluded: The figures are at a five-year high.
Excluded: The figures are at a five-year high. PA

The number of school exclusions for physical assaults involving weapons or improvised weapons has risen to a five-year high, according to the latest official figures.

The Scottish Conservatives said the increase would "horrify" parents, and demonstrated a problem with discipline in classrooms.

The Scottish Government said it was working with schools and local authorities on anti-violence campaigns.

Data for 2016/17 showed there were 311 instances of a pupil being excluded for using a weapon to assault another pupil or member of staff, and a further 428 incidents involving improvised weapons.

The total of 739 is up on the 661 incidents recorded in 2014/15, and 710 in 2012/13, with the statistics being published every two years.

Exclusions as a result of physical assaults involving no weapon were also up, with 4635 instances in 2016/17, a rise from 3990 and 4371 in the previous years.

The figures also showed exclusions as a result of physical assaults on staff increased, up 23% from 1588 in 2014/15 to 1990 in 2016/17.

Overall, the number of exclusions declined again, down from 18,430 in 2014/15 to 18,377 in 2016/17.

Scottish Conservative early years spokeswoman Michelle Ballantyne said: "While it's generally welcome to see a reduction in the number of exclusions in recent years, the individual reasons are alarming.

'Parents will be horrified that two pupils a day are excluded for violent incidents involving a weapon.'
Michelle Ballantyne, Conservative MSP

"Parents will be horrified that two pupils a day are excluded for violent incidents involving a weapon - either conventional or improvised.

"That shows a problem with discipline remains within our schools, and that teachers need more support in dealing with it for the sake of their own safety and that of other pupils."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "These figures should be seen in the overall context of a 64% reduction in crimes of handling offensive weapons over the last decade.

"The number of overall exclusions is also less than half the comparable figure from 2006-07.

"We are working with schools and local authorities on anti-violence campaigns and curriculum programmes on a range of initiatives.

"In Scotland it is already illegal to sell knives or similar products with blades or points to anyone under the age of 18, including online, and also illegal to sell cutlery and kitchen knives to those under 16.

"The Justice Secretary wrote to the UK Government early last year raising concerns about the online sale of knives and the need for a joined-up approach to address these concerns.

"The UK Government has committed to working with us on these issues and we would expect to be fully involved as this important proposal is further developed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.