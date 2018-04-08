  • STV
  • MySTV

GPs are working ‘up to 89 hours per week’, survey finds

STV

More than 350 doctors asked were regularly working over 50 hours each week.

Working: 39% of GPs worked more than 39 hours each week.
Working: 39% of GPs worked more than 39 hours each week. PA

GPs in Scotland are working almost 90 hours a week, new figures have revealed.

While three fifths (61%) of family doctors work 39 hours a week or less, there are 371 who are working at least 50 hours a week.

This includes 296 GPs working 50 to 59 hours a week, 50 who are doing 60 to 69 hours a week, 21 working 70 to 79 hours and four who are working 80 to 89 hours.

The figures were revealed by health secretary Shona Robison in response to questions from the Liberal Democrats - who said they were "another worrying snapshot of the pressures that GPs across Scotland are under".

Last month Scottish Government statistics showed a "continued decrease" in the number of GPs who are working full time - with this having fallen from 51% in 2013 to 37% last year.

A new GP contract, aimed at cutting the workload of family doctors, came into force at the start of April.

The Liberal Democrats said that some GP positions have been vacant for up to two years.

The party's health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Working up to 90 hours in a week is the equivalent of seven consecutive 12.5 hour days.

"GPs were asked to calculate how many hours they worked in a 'typical' week so there is a real danger that there are instances of GPs working even longer hours."

He added: "The recent primary care workforce survey showed a consistent decline in the number of full-time GPs and a quarter of practices reporting current GP vacancies - up from just 9% in 2013.

"Ministers must agree to embed a mental health practitioner in every surgery, ending the scandal of year-long waits for this treatment and reducing some of the pressure on GPs."

Health Secretary Shona Robison said the new GP contract, developed together with the British Medical Association, would be backed with £110m in 2018-19 and will "help to cut doctors' workload and make general practice an even more attractive career".

Ms Robison added: "Our ambition is to increase the number of GPs by at least 800 over 10 years to ensure a sustainable service that meets increasing demand.

"There will also be new investment in the wider multi-disciplinary teams to support GPs. Details of how we will achieve this will be set out in our Primary Care Workforce Plan.

"We are committed to primary care and by the end of this Parliament the Scottish Government will provide extra investment of £500m per year which will raise the primary care budget from 7.7% of the total NHS frontline budget in 2016/17 to 11% by 2021/22."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.