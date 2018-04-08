First Minister announces funding for China study scheme

It will be run through Confucius Institute for Scotland programme.

Scholarship: It will give students the chance to study in China. PA

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £745,000 investment to give Scottish students the chance to live and study in China.

She made the announcement on the first day of her official visit to the China as she met some of the current students on the scholarship scheme.

The cash will go to the Confucius Institute for Scotland's Schools (CISS) Scholarship Programme, despite the institute facing criticism from some campaigners.

The joint scheme between CISS and Tianjin Education Commission provides places for a number of Scottish students to study and live in China for a year.

A total of 70 Scottish students have been awarded scholarships since the partnership started in 2012.

In 2017 and 2018 there are 22 places, which CISS hopes to increase next year.

Sixth year pupils in Scotland's 22 Confucius Classroom Hubs can apply for the scholarships.

The First Minister said: "Scotland and China have longstanding links which we want to strengthen and one of the most important ways in which we can do that is through education.

"The work of the Confucius Institute for Scotland's schools has helped to engage more of our young people in learning about the culture, history and language of China, through the growing network of Confucius Classrooms.

"It was fascinating to meet some of the current Confucius scholars - including two pupils from my former school - and hear about their experiences in China."

The institutes have previously faced criticism from campaign group Free Tibet, which called for a rethink and claimed there was "little scrutiny" of the organisations in Scotland.

They urged caution over accepting educational cash from China given its track record on human rights.

The organisation behind the institutes, Hanban, is linked to the Chinese Ministry for education and which is monitored by the FBI in America over concerns regarding academic freedom and censorship.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.