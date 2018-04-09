Proposal for elderly to keep pets while in care unveiled

It would allow the elderly and vulnerable to remain with their animals.

Clause: It would allow people to keep their pets. PA

Plans have been unveiled for a "paws clause" to allow elderly and vulnerable people to keep their pets in care homes and supported accommodation.

The proposals by Scottish Labour will work with landlords, tenants, care home and temporary accommodation providers to keep owners and animals together.

Environment spokesperson Claudia Beamish wants it be the norm for pets to be allowed in rented, supported, or temporary accommodation.

The party wants people to keep their pets by default, unless there is evidence the animal is causing a nuisance.

She said: "Whether it is having limited choices in rented accommodation, moving into a care home or sheltered housing, or seeking temporary accommodation for the homeless, all of these people should have the right to keep their beloved pets by their side.

"This can be distressing for animal and owner, and can add to our already overcrowded local rehoming centres."

Anthea Fraser, service manager at Cowan Court Extra Care Housing, Midlothian, said: "It's about engaging with our tenants and meeting all of their outcomes.

"We want to create a home from home, so if it's important to an individual to bring their pet, or even to adopt a new pet, we support and enable them to do so."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: "We want to ensure that all elderly and vulnerable people are fully supported in finding and keeping a home that works for them.

"Decisions around keeping pets are for individual accommodation providers, however, we would encourage them to take a practical and considered approach that removes any potential for distress or difficulties, and ensures elderly and vulnerable people have a positive outcome."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.