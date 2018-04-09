Wind turbines boosted power grid by 44% in first quarter

It is enough to provide the equivalent of five million homes with electricity.

Power: The turbines have increased power by 44% © STV

Wind turbines in Scotland provided a 44% increase in power to the National Grid during the first quarter of 2018, environmental groups say.

The rise in electricity compares with the same period in 2017.

In January alone, renewable wind from onshore turbines powered the equivalent of more than five million homes.

Analysis of WWF wind power data by WeatherEnergy found wind turbines provided over 5,353,997 MWh of electricity to the grid during the quarter.

This is enough power to provide the equivalent of approximately five million homes with electricity on average over the quarter.

Dr Sam Gardner, WWF Scotland's acting director said: "Renewables have provided an incredible amount of power during the first three months of this year.

"An increase of 44% on the record-breaking equivalent period in 2017 is clear evidence the investment made in this technology has paid off for the economy and the environment, putting Scotland at the forefront of the fight against climate change."

The best day for wind power was March 1 when 110,149MWh was generated.

The statistics for the first quarter of 2018 follow data showing that 68% of Scotland's overall electricity demand was from renewables in 2017.

Environmental groups say renewables overtook nuclear as the second biggest source of power UK-wide in quarter 4 of 2017.

But they also called for the UK Government to stop excluding cheaper power such as onshore, wind and solar from the market.

Karen Robinson of WeatherEnergy, which provided the data for WWF said: "It's great to see renewables continuing to power Scotland, adding to the year on year evidence that greater investment in both renewables and storage is the way forward."

