Rise in childcare training at universities and colleges

The move is to help deliver the additional workforce required.

Increase: More training places will be funded. © D Sharon Pruitt, http://www.flickr.com/photos/pinksherbet

Childcare training places are to be increased in Scottish universities and colleges, according to ministers.

The move is to help deliver the additional workforce required for early learning and childcare.

Guidance issued by the Scottish Government to the Scottish Funding Council highlighted the need for a well-trained workforce to support early learning and childcare.

Maree Todd, Minister for Childcare and Early Years, said: "The near doubling of funded Early Learning and Childcare to ensure all children get the best possible start in life is a key priority for this government.

"Expansion plans are now well under way to deliver this ambitious policy.

"In the coming year, the number of places for people to train in early learning qualifications at colleges and universities will significantly increase."

In 2018/19, the Scottish Government wants to train an additional 1813 new starts for HNC college and university.

It is also seeking an additional 490 places at managerial level.

This will be split between 388 BA Childhood Practice places at universities and 102 PDA places at colleges.

This compares to an additional 650 practitioner level HNC courses and 350 managerial level courses.

Ms Todd added: "We know that the earliest years of life are crucial in every child's life, and the evidence tells us that if our early learning and childcare offer is to help give children the best start in life and contribute to closing the poverty-related attainment gap, it has to be of high quality.

"That is why we are determined to create a highly skilled, diverse and dedicated workforce, to ensure that quality is at the heart of our expansion plans."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.