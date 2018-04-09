News Stand: Don't let me die, Ten minutes to save theatre

Catch up with the headline news from across Scotland on Monday, April 9.

News Stand: Today's headlines 09/04/2018.

Today's Daily Record covers mum's grim 20-year battle with anorexia: Please don't let me die.

The Evening Times has plea from Pavilion boss: I just need 10 minutes to save theatre.

Today's The Scotsman says: SNP MP rails against online abuse from Indy supporters.

The National: Family distraught after order from Home Office.

The Herald says Devolution rules 'no longer fit for purpose' under Brexit.

And finally The Guardian says: Police cuts 'likely contributed' to rise in violence, leaked Home Office paper says.

