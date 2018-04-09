Nicola Sturgeon aims to boost Scots trade with China

The discussions with Hu Chunhua also focused on investment, education and culture.

Nicola Sturgeon: Raised issue of human rights. Scottish Government

Nicola Sturgeon has held "constructive" talks with the Chinese vice premier during her official visit to the country.

The First Minister said the discussions with Hu Chunhua focused on strengthening co-operation between Scotland and China in the fields of trade and investment, education and culture.

Ms Sturgeon said she had also raised the issue of human rights during the meeting in Beijing.

Speaking afterwards, she said: "We had a very constructive discussion about the longstanding friendship between Scotland and China, and how we can continue to develop this for the benefit of people in both countries.

"Today I was particularly interested to explore some of the main themes of my visit - trade and investment, education and culture. I made clear our commitment to continue to co-operate closely in these areas.

"There are clearly enormous opportunities for Scottish firms to do business in China. Sectors including energy, research and innovation and life-sciences all offer significant potential for growth, and I will be working to strengthen relationships in these areas throughout this week.

"Our China strategy is underpinned by promoting equality and a respect for human rights, social values and the rule of law. This is a key part of our relationship.

"We discussed those subjects today, and also inclusive economic growth, women's rights and children's rights - the last of which I look forward to exploring more in my Unicef speech tomorrow."

Ms Sturgeon is visiting Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong during her five-day visit aimed at boosting trade and cultural links.

The Scottish Government has come under pressure to publish human rights checks carried out on any deals struck after a controversial agreement in 2016.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with two state-backed Chinese firms, which later collapsed amid human-rights concerns.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.