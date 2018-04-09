Canadian company hiring Scots kilted window cleaners

The company is offering a one-way flight to Alberta and an annual salary of up to $55,000.

Men In Kilts: Canadian company are looking for Scottish workers. Men In Kilts

A Canadian company is looking for true Scotsmen to work as kilted window cleaners in Alberta.

Men In Kilts Window Cleaning is offering successful applicants a one-way flight from Scotland to Calgary and a starting wage of $18ph (£10ph).

It claims workers can expect to bring home an annual salary of between $40,000 and $55,000, which comes to around £22,500-£30,500 when converted to British pounds .

Potential employees should like to climb, have a clean international driving licence, like to keep things clean and be well organised and enjoy physical work.

The company also deals with snow removal in the winter months so it could get a bit chilly for successful applicants.

A two-year work permit is required for the role.

Men In Kilts said: "We are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, motivated and goal-driven leaders who recognise the importance of delivering remarkable service experiences.

"Be part of an exciting, unique brand, while providing window cleaning and exterior cleaning services to both residential and commercial clients.

"We offer long term, year-round employment, as we do snow removal in the winter months.

"Within this organisation, fun factor meets inspiration, as you work alongside a team of kilted technicians.

"Should you wish to flex your leadership abilities, you'll be provided with opportunities for personal and professional growth.

"We have accomplished great things as a team, which sets us apart from others, and we hold true to who we are as we grow. At Men In Kilts we celebrate gumption.

"If you are awesome, dedicated and fun - please apply."

