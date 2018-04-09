TV star Carol Smillie teaches CPR with the Proclaimers

A film featuring the presenter shows how to do CPR to the tune of the duo's 500 Miles hit.

Carol Smillie is teaching people to perform CPR - with the help of the Proclaimers.

A new film featuring the TV star shows how to carry out the potentially life-saving procedure to the tune of I'm Gonna Be (500 miles).

Health secretary Shona Robison said it could help save 1000 lives in Scotland by 2020.

The film was released at Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow on Monday.

Robison met Paul Burns, whose life was saved by CPR, and members of the Save a Life for Scotland partnership.

She said the Scottish Government aims to teach another 500,000 Scots CPR in the next two years.

