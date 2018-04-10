Scots households throw away 30kg of recyclable plastic

Zero Waste Scotland said the waste could be disposed of using kerbside recycling.

The typical Scottish household throws away nearly 30kg of easily recyclable plastic every year - the equivalent of about five wheelie bins full.

Households across the country dispose of around 1.8 million tonnes of waste at the kerb each year.

About 710,000 tonnes of it could have been recycled, according to ZWS.

"I think everybody with an interest in plastics and waste now has a very clear sense of the scale of the challenge, the scale of the task that we need to do," a spokesman said.

"The problem comes when we're not able to recycle materials and we're disposing of them in landfill or dropping them as litter.

"That's when it poses the risk of harming our environment."

