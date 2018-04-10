News Stand: Rest in paradise, Currency for Indy Scotland?
Catch up with today's front page news from across Scotland on 10/04/2018.
Today's The National has New currency urged for Indy Scotland.
The Daily Record has a tribute to tragic seven-year-old Harris McGurk: Rest in paradise, wee dude
The Scotsman says Capital toughens anti-terror defences with city-wide shield.
The Herald: State energy giant risks losing millions for years.
The Courier in Perth says Campers 'rescued' from Loch Leven over suicide fears.
And finally The Press and Journal in Moray says Firefighters free pair from car after crash.
