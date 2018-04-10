Spring heatwave in Scotland as temperatures to soar to 20C

Hot air from North Africa will bring warm weather to parts of the country next week.

Heat: Warm air coming from North Africa. SWNS/STV

A spring heatwave is to hit parts of Scotland, with temperatures expected to rise above 20C.

Hot air from North Africa will bring warm weather to areas including the Central Belt, Inverness, Aberdeenshire and the north Highlands next week.

Temperatures could reach above 20C accompanied by sunshine.

But despite the warm air, some areas could face rain, including the Herbrides, Argyll and the west Highlands.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "As we move into next week it looks like the wind will slowly swing round to become more of a southerly, with air originating from north Africa, drifting north across western Europe.

"If the computer models are picking this signal up correctly, some of that air will head our way, with temperatures reaching the low 20s in some spots.

"In a southerly flow, the central belt, Moray, Inverness, Aberdeenshire and the north Highlands are the most likely to experience the good temperatures."

The warm weather comes after snow battered parts of the country last week.

Edinburgh, Perth and Kinross and the Highlands were all hit by the wintry weather.

But Sean said this year's record temperature is set to be broken next week.

"The highest temperature of the year so far is 15.1C, recorded at Fyvie on March 22. I'm pretty confident this record will fall next week," he said.

"If the temperatures hit the 20s, this will feel very warm, given the lack of milder spells during the winter months."

Sean added: "Unfortunately, because we're talking about later next week, I need to put in a little caveat, as meteorologically speaking, this is a long way off and things could change.

"What I'm watching just now is a series of computer models, which show different outcomes, although there is a trend towards warmer conditions coming north, so that helps to give me a bit more confidence.

"I should also point out that there will be exceptions to the warmer and sunnier weather.

"There is a risk that low pressure systems and weather fronts will continue to affect the west, which would still bring more cloud and outbreaks of rain at times.

"Temperatures in these areas would still be higher, but probably closer to the mid teens."

