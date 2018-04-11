News Stand: 'I'll go to jail to help dying daughter'

Catch up with Wednesday's headline news from across Scotland on 11/04/2018.

News stand: 11/04/2018.

Today's Daily Record says "I'll go to jail to help my dying daughter" as mum spends £1300 a month buying illegal cannabis oil to give Kate, 21, a chance of surviving a brain tumour.

The Scotsman says: Five shops every week close on Scotland's high streets.

According to the Scottish Daily Express: SNP tax hikes wrecking our high streets.

The National says: 'Scotland takes world lead on fracking risks.'

The Herald says: High street in crisis as five shops go to wall every week.

And finally The Guardian says: Class-action lawsuit launched against Facebook and data firm.

