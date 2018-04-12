News Stand: Stop delivery fee lies, Trump's Russia warning

Catch up with today's latest headlines from across Scotland on April 12.

News Stand: 12/04/2018.

Today's Daily Record leads with A wee Hero as parents of premature twins tell how baby fought to be born so his brother could live.

The Press and Journal front page in Moray says 'Stop delivery fee lies or face court'.

The Scotsman says Trump warns Russia to 'get ready' for airstrikes.

The National says We're with you Clara as top legal team goes into battle against extradition of Catalan minister.

The Herald says NHS 'must axe routine ops for two months to beat crisis'.

And finally The Guardian says Trump tells Russia to get ready for US missile strikes in Syria.

