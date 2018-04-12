  • STV
Scots workers face axe as 13 Carpetright stores to close

Jobs could be under threat as the Essex based company undergoes a sweeping restructure.

Carpetright: Closing Scottish stores.
Jobs are under threat as Carpetright announces the imminent closures of 13 Scottish stores.

A total of 81 stores throughout the UK are set to close as the embattled Essex-based company undergoes a sweeping restructure.

The Scots closures will include the store in Edinburgh, two in Glasgow and Inverness.

Stores in Ayr, Falkirk, Greenock, Livingston, Fraserburgh, Renfrew, Wishaw and two in Hamilton will also fall victim to the restructures.

The stores are not expected to close until September at the earliest and the chain said it hopes to relocate staff where possible.

The company's chief executive Wilf Walsh said the "tough but necessary" restructuring would allow the company to address the issue of unsustainable rents in poorly located stores.

Commenting on the CVA Proposal, a Carpetright spokesperson said: "We're announcing today some tough but necessary steps to address our legacy property issues and restore our profitability.

"We are launching a CVA proposal that, if approved, will result in the closure of 81 poorly located or over-rented stores, from a UK total in excess of 400, later this year.

"Planned closures will not affect our customers, all orders will be fulfilled either by the original store or a neighbouring Carpetright where necessary.

"Regrettably, we expect this will mean that around 300 colleagues would leave the business but we will make every effort to find alternative roles for those affected wherever possible.

"We're also announcing that we plan to follow the CVA with an equity financing to raise £60m of new funds to invest in our stores and online offer, to strengthen the competitive position of the ongoing business.

"It's important to stress that throughout the CVA process, we will continue trading as normal and customers can continue to shop with Carpetright with confidence. We do not expect the proposed stores to close before September 2018.

"We will remain in close contact with all colleagues to keep them fully informed as we move through this process."

