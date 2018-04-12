Scots boxer held over Gold Coast club 'assault' on teens

Stephen Lavelle is said to have clashed with a pair of 18-year-olds at SinCity Nightclub.

Stephen Lavelle: Allegedly punched woman. SNS

A former Scottish Commonwealth Games boxer has been arrested after allegedly punching a woman and glassing a man in a nightclub.

Stephen Lavelle is said to have clashed with a pair of 18-year-olds at SinCity Nightclub in Surfers Paradise on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The 27-year-old, who won heavyweight bronze in the 91kg boxing at Glasgow 2014 but is not competing in Australia, is accused of punching the woman in the head and throwing a glass at the man.

A police spokesman told the Courier Mail in Australia: "Police will allege the incident rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation during which time the woman was punched in the face and a glass thrown at the 18-year-old man, striking him in the face and causing a significant laceration."

A Team Scotland spokeswoman added: "We have subsequently been informed that the individual involved was the Glasgow 2014 boxing bronze medallist Stephen Lavelle, who we understand is now resident in Australia.

"We can confirm he has no official capacity with the Team Scotland delegation on the Gold Coast.

"This is not the type of behaviour that we would expect from anybody associated with Team Scotland, past or present."

Usain Bolt is said to have been at the nightclub on the night of the alleged incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.