  • STV
  • MySTV

Classic Scots novel translated to Chinese for centenary

STV

A new edition of Muriel Spark's The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie is set to be published in China.

Classic: Geraldine McEwan as Jean Brodie.
Classic: Geraldine McEwan as Jean Brodie.

A famous Scottish novel is to be translated into Chinese to mark the 100th anniversary of the author's birth.

A new edition of Muriel Spark's The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie will be published in China to celebrate the centenary year.

The publication will carry a foreword written by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who announced the news at an event at Shanghai's Fudan University.

As well as Muriel Spark's birthday the new book is also being launched to celebrate China's year-long 'Inspiring women in the Arts' campaign.

Addressing an audience of students, academics and publishing professionals, Sturgeon spoke of her love of Muriel Spark, and her work to encourage young people to take up reading through the First Minister's Reading Challenge.

The event, organised by the British Council, was attended by Associate Vice President of Fudan University Chen ZhiMin, Scottish-based authors Claire McFall and Louise Welsh, Chinese author ‎Jing Xing, Director of Shanghai Writers' Association Wang Hong Tu and Creative Scotland's Head of Literature, Languages and Publishing Jenny Niven.

The First Minister said: "I am delighted that Chinese readers will be soon able to enjoy a new edition of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and as a huge admirer of Muriel Spark's work I am honoured to be given the opportunity to write the foreword.

"This publication highlights the global appeal of Muriel Spark, and underlines her status as one of Scotland's best-loved writers. She has inspired countless female authors to take up writing, and I'm confident she will continue to do so.

"Scotland's creative industries are vital for the economy, and publishing plays an important role in that. The global programme of events being held to mark the 100th anniversary of Muriel Spark can only help to promote the spread and popularity of Scottish authors."

Nick Marchand, the British Council's Director Arts - China and North East Asia, said: "In a year of Inspiring Women in the Arts in China, we're delighted to support Scotland's celebrations of the Centenary Year of Muriel Spark.

"It's thrilling to connect a literary history with contemporary Scottish writers Louise Welsh and Claire McFall - particularly given Claire's cult following in China for Ferryman.

"What's more, it's clear the connections made with Shanghai's Fudan University through a shared love of literature now offer some exciting opportunities for creative collaboration in the future."

Jenny Niven said:"It is just fantastic that Muriel Spark's centenary is being honoured in China in this way. As a true internationalist herself I'd like to think Muriel would be delighted too that her work is being introduced to new audiences around the world.

"The First Minister's contribution of the foreword to the new translation of Miss Jean Brodie is a clear testament to the value that she places on reading and on literature - and will no doubt make the book a collectors' edition.

"Louise Welsh and Claire McFall illustrate the importance of sharing stories between cultures and nations and we're delighted they've participated in this extraordinary series of events."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.