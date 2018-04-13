News Stand: Blackmail beast, Mosque bomb plotter jailed

Catch up with today's front page headlines from across Scotland on Friday, April 13.

News Stand: 13/04/2018.

Today's Daily Record says Blackmail beast was ready to kill young girl as internet groomer jailed for three years.

The Press & Journal: Mosque bomb plotter is jailed for life.

The National says SNP tell May: You have no mandate for war.

The Courier says Robison welcomes NHS Tayside vow.

The Herald says Fury after Sturgeon pulls rank on Chinese farm.

And finally The Independent says Cabinet gives May go-ahead for Syria strike.

