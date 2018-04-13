Fans' buses face spot checks at Scottish Cup semi-finals

Aberdeen face Motherwell at Hampden on Saturday while Rangers meet Celtic on Sunday.

Hampden: More than 50,000 fans expected at each game. SNS

Police spot checks are to be made on supporters' buses ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final matches.

Aberdeen face Motherwell at Hampden on Saturday while Rangers meet Celtic on Sunday.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend both games.

Supporters' buses will be stopped on their way to the stadium while police dogs will also search for flares, fireworks and smoke bombs at the turnstiles.

Chief superintendent Brian McInulty said: "We have seen a trend for people bring flares or pyrotechnics to matches.

"These devices can be very dangerous and can endanger your own as well as other's safety.

"It is important for those attending to remember that to enter the stadium with any of these devices such as flares or smoke bombs is illegal.

"If you are found to be in possession of any of these types of prohibited items, you will be arrested."

'If you are found to be in possession of any of these types of prohibited items, you will be arrested.' Chief superintendent Brian McInulty

He added: "Although the kick-off time for the second semi between Celtic and Rangers is slightly later than has been normal, this should not mean that those planning to attend should think they have more time to consume alcohol to excess.

"Put simply, if you are drunk and attempting to enter the stadium, you will not be permitted and you will miss the game."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.