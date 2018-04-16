News Stand: Theresa May forced to justify Syria strikes

Your front pages from across Scotland for Monday, April 16.

The Scottish Times, The Herald and The Scotsman are all leading with Theresa May facing parliament on Monday over the strikes in Syria.

The Evening Times covers a seven-year-old boy has had to learn to talk, walk and eat again after contracting deadly 'Aussie' flu.

The Daily Record leads with a sperm donor who has fathered 22 children to women he met through Facebook.

And The Press and Journal covers bids for funds freed after Aberdeen Council decided not to fund Aberdeen International Youth Festival.