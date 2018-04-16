New funding to develop Motor Neurone Disease treatments

£400,000 will be provided by the government for research into the disease.

Fresh funding has been announced for the development of new treatments for motor neurone disease (MND).

The Scottish Government and the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Edinburgh will provide £400,000 for research on the condition.

The money will support two postdoctoral posts at the university over the next three years.

The scientists will work in partnership with the Euan MacDonald Centre for MND Research, a Scotland-wide research network.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "We want to ensure that people living with neurological conditions such as motor neurone disease, which is diagnosed in around 200 Scots annually, have access to the best possible care and support across the country.

"This partnership between the Scottish Government's chief scientist office and the University of Edinburgh will allow us to build on our previous MND research funding, which includes a number of Ph.D studentships totalling almost half a million pounds over five years.

"This continues the work we've done with a number of stakeholders in recent years.

"For example, not only did MND Scotland support us in the creation of these studentships, but we've worked with them to double the number of MND specialist nurses.

"We're also working with The Neurological Alliance of Scotland, NHS boards, integration joint boards and those who live with neurological conditions on Scotland's first national action plan on neurological conditions."

