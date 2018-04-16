Marathon runner discharged from hospital after collapse

Callum Hawkins collapsed towards the end of the Commonwealth Games marathon.

Runner: Team Scotland thanked fans. JSHPIX.CO

Scots runner Callum Hawkins has been discharged from hospital after he collapsed during the Commonwealth Games men's marathon.

The 25-year-old fell while leading the marathon with a mile and a half to go.

He was left struggling on the ground for several minutes in the 27 degree heat before help arrived.

Team Scotland has now announced Hawkins has returned to his teammates ahead of their return from the Gold Coast.

The team thanked fans for their messages of support.

Speaking upon his return to the athletes' village, Hawkins said: "I'd like to say a huge thanks to all the medical staff at Gold Coast University Hospital for their care over the last 24 hours - and it's great to now be back with my teammates."

